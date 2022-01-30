Currie Chieftains make it 15 league wins in a row

Joe Reynolds scored a hat-trick of tries as Currie made it 15 wins in a row

Joe Reynolds led the way with a hat-trick of tries in the bonus point triumph and the Borderers had no answer to the hosts pace and power.

“It was a hard game,” said Currie coach Mark Cairns. “At times I didn’t think we were going to get the bonus point but we cut loose at the end.

“We do have good depth at this club and I don’t think we were ever in danger of losing control of the match,”

Second placed Marr became the first away team to win at Raeburn Place this season when they came from 21-5 behind after 50 minutes to defeat Edinburgh Accies 26-21 with a bonus point.

Elsewhere, Hawick confirmed they will be joining Currie, Marr and Edinburgh Accies in the battle for the silverware with a 36-12 win over Musselburgh.

