Currie Chieftains make it 15 league wins in a row
Tennent’s Premiership leaders Currie Chieftains made it 15 league wins in a row as they eased past Jed-Forest 47-5 at Malleny Park.
Joe Reynolds led the way with a hat-trick of tries in the bonus point triumph and the Borderers had no answer to the hosts pace and power.
“It was a hard game,” said Currie coach Mark Cairns. “At times I didn’t think we were going to get the bonus point but we cut loose at the end.
“We do have good depth at this club and I don’t think we were ever in danger of losing control of the match,”
Second placed Marr became the first away team to win at Raeburn Place this season when they came from 21-5 behind after 50 minutes to defeat Edinburgh Accies 26-21 with a bonus point.
Elsewhere, Hawick confirmed they will be joining Currie, Marr and Edinburgh Accies in the battle for the silverware with a 36-12 win over Musselburgh.