Currie Chieftans maintain Tennent's Premiership title challenge with win over Edinburgh Accies
Currie Chieftains coach Mark Cairns acknowledged that his men had not performed at their best in Saturday’s 31-5 home win over Edinburgh Accies.
However, he was delighted to see them take all five points from the match and maintain their challenge for the Tennent’s Premiership title.
Chieftains scored the first points through a Gregor Hunter penalty and Accies bounced back with a try by Robbie Kent. However, the visitors were unable to reproduce the battling qualities that had seen them take a four try bonus in each of their previous matches, and it was the hosts who took control. Tries from Gregor Nelson, Wallace Nelson, Cammy Meager and Graeme Carson were all converted by Hunter.
Elsewhere, Gregor Tait bagged four of his side’s six tries as Musselburgh extended their unbeaten home run to three matches with a 40-24 win over Aberdeen Grammar. Rory Watt and Rory Hindhaugh scored the others.