Currie Chieftans maintain Tennent's Premiership title challenge with win over Edinburgh Accies

However, he was delighted to see them take all five points from the match and maintain their challenge for the Tennent’s Premiership title.

Chieftains scored the first points through a Gregor Hunter penalty and Accies bounced back with a try by Robbie Kent. However, the visitors were unable to reproduce the battling qualities that had seen them take a four try bonus in each of their previous matches, and it was the hosts who took control. Tries from Gregor Nelson, Wallace Nelson, Cammy Meager and Graeme Carson were all converted by Hunter.