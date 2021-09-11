Currie Chieftans ring the changes for clash with Marr

Currie Chieftans head coach Mark Cairns

Gregor Scougall returns and Gregor Nelson is called up from the bench, while wingers Cammy Meager and James McCaig are fit again and Ryan Southern starts at centre.

Cairns expects his men to bounce back from a loss at Hawick last Saturday, and said: “We are back at Malleny for our first competitive fixture in too long and I am sure attitude won’t be an issue this week.”

After a postponement on the opening day, Edinburgh Accies get their campaign underway at home to Jedforest. Hamish Janes, Fraser McAslan and Finlay Simpson make their debuts, with three more new faces on the bench.

Meanwhile, Musselburgh will be looking to build on an impressive opening day success when they travel to meet Selkirk.

A message from the Editor: