Damien Hoyland signs one-year extension with Edinburgh Rugby

Scotland wing Damien Hoyland has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old signed for his local side in 2014, making his debut against Ospreys in February the following year, and is on the verge of beginning his sixth year with the Capital club.

Hoyland rose to prominence in his second season, scoring eight tries in 20 appearances, but was dogged by injury throughout the 2016/17 and 2017/18 campaigns.

The former James Gillespie's High School student started in the Heineken Champion Cup quarter-final against Munster at BT Murrayfield, after returning to full fitness, and Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill is keen for the four-cap Scotland international to get a full pre-season under his belt ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Cockerill added: “Damien has unfortunately had a tough time with injuries the past two seasons, but we were really impressed with his mind set and the way in which he returned to action this year.

“He’s an international winger who has shown he can perform at the highest level. He will be an important player for us at a key position [next season]."

Hoyland added: “I’m really excited to have signed for a further year with my hometown club.

“We’ve got a great squad in place here and I can’t wait to play my part in helping this team achieve some great things. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in next season.”

Hoyland, who has featured for Boroughmuir and Melrose as well as the Scotland 7s team, has scored 20 tries in 63 appearances for Edinburgh.