The Edinburgh winger has given an update after he was injured during Scotland's Six Nations defeat against Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are awaiting news on the fitness of winger Darcy Graham after he suffered a sickening injury in Sunday’s 18-32 home defeat against Ireland.

The Edinburgh star is viewed as a key player within Gregor Townsend’s side and was expected to play a big part in the push for an improved performance in this year’s Six Nations. Graham was part of the side that claimed a 31-19 win over Italy on the opening weekend of this year’s competition but was replaced during the first half of Sunday’s loss after a clash of heads with team-mate Finn Russell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Graham and Russell underwent Head Injury Assessments in the immediate aftermath of the incident - and the former was taken to hospital for further checks.

Speaking after the match, head coach Gregor Townsend explained: “He (Darcy Graham) was still waiting to go for scans was the latest I heard. I believe there is no issues around his neck and it’s more just seeing what the concussion has come from and hoping there are no broken bones in his face or skull area. Finn passed his HIA. It was more the communication that Peter Horne and a couple other guys on the sideline were having with him and we decided he’s not right. There were a couple of thing he wasn’t remembering about plays so we made the call not to put him back on.”

Graham is now likely to miss the away game against England on Saturday week and it remains to be seen whether the winger will feature again during this year’s Six Nations. Speaking after his release from hospital, the Scotland star delivered an update on his situation and described himself as ‘very grateful’ for the care he had received from a ‘world class medical team’.

Posting on his Instagram account, Graham said: “I would just like to thank everyone for all their well wishes and lovely messages after the game on Sunday. It means so much and the support is overwhelming. Not the way anyone wants to leave the pitch but very grateful for the quick care and attention I received from the world class medical team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland are back in action when they compete for the Calcutta Cup against England on Saturday week.

Your next Scotland Rugby read is here: Wales head coach makes big decision ahead of Six Nations clashes with Ireland and Scotland