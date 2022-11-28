Craig Chalmers has said a stand at Murrayfield Stadium should be named after Doddie Weir as a lasting tribute to the Edinburgh-born rugby legend.

It comes after Weir’s death, at the age of 52, was announced on Saturday (November 26) following his six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Ex-Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir died on Saturday after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” read a statement from Weir’s family issued via the SRU on Saturday.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time. Kathy Weir.”

Now, Chalmers has said naming a stand at Murrayfield after his former Melrose and Scotland teammate would be a fitting way to celebrate his work on MND and his contribution to Scottish rugby.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Chalmers said: “It’s a very sad time and I think the SRU should name the West Stand after him.

“They should make it the Doddie Weir Stand. It would be a great tribute to the big fella. At the moment it’s just North, South, East and West stands, so why not?”

Edinburgh-born Weir started his playing career with Stewart’s Melville College before moving to Melrose in 1991, where he won a hat-trick of Scottish Championships.

The first of his 61 caps came against Argentina in 1990 and the second row helped Scotland win the then Five Nations Championship in 1999.

Weir also toured South Africa in 1997 as part of the British and Irish Lions squad, but did not feature because of a knee injury.

Having moved to Newcastle, Weir won the 1997-1998 Premiership title, before ending his playing days with Border Reivers.

Following retirement from rugby, Weir returned to farming duties with his family and also did some media work.

