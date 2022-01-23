Edinburgh Accies secure Tennent’s Premiership play-off spot

Tries from Cameron Bain and Hamish Janes, plus a Jamie Loomes conversion saw Accies into a 12-9 interval lead and a further touchdown from Jamie Sole, converted by Loomes, set up the chase for a fourth try which came late in the game courtesy of Neil Armstrong.

The bonus point, combined with a defeat for fifth-placed Glasgow Hawks, means Accies are guaranteed a top four finish and a place in the draw for the knockout phase.

Leaders, Currie Chieftains took another step towards securing top-seed status with a 13-try romp in beating Aberdeen Grammar 85-5. With three matches to play in the regular season, the Malleny Park side have a nine-point lead at the summit over Marr, who were 28-17 winners away to Musselburgh.

