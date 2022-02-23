Edinburgh Rugby props Angus Williams and Harrison Courtney extend their stay in Capital

The New Zealand-born duo - who originally moved to Edinburgh to play for FOSROC Super6 side Watsonians - are Scottish qualified, with tighthead prop Williams qualifying through his Edinburgh-born mother, and loosehead prop Courtney through his grandfather from Dundee.

Williams, 28, graduates to a full-time professional contract with the capital side, while Courtney, 24, re-signs on a partnership deal with the Myreside club.

Head coach Mike Blair said: "We're really happy to retain Angus and Harrison for next season.

Angus Williams in action for Edinburgh during a Challenge Cup match between Edinburgh and Brive

"They've both shown they can perform at this level, while their drive and passion to continually develop their own games has been really impressive.

"They're both a great example of players that performed well at FOSROC Super6 level and have then made that step up and transition into professional rugby through hard work and getting game time under their belts.

"We've got a really strong group of props at the minute and Angus and Harrison have been valuable additions to that unit.

"I've really enjoyed working with both guys and we're glad to have them part of the team moving forward."

Harrison Courtney has extended his stay

Williams made his Edinburgh debut from the bench in the away victory over Connacht in March 2021 and has made eight appearances for the capital club so far.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to have signed a pro deal. I'm really enjoying being part of the group - it's awesome. I love the lads and the environment we have here.

"Everyone works hard and is pushing each other to get better each and every week, so it's really enjoyable. Working with Mike (Blair) has been great too and he's created an environment that suits me and will help develop my game further."

Courtney made his Edinburgh debut from the bench in November's bonus-point win over Dragons at Rodney Parade and has made three appearances in the Edinburgh pack so far.

He said: "I'm really stoked to be signing on with the club, it's a great environment with a great bunch of lads.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to learn in the environment, make the most of it and learn from the awesome talent we have at the club.

"It's really exciting and I'm already looking forward to next season."

