Edinburgh provide injury update on Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Luke Crosbie, Stuart McInally and Matt Currie

The Scotland winger was named in the team to face Castres last Saturday but was withdrawn prior to kick-off after feeling some discomfort around an ankle injury that had troubled him last week. However, he is now firmly in Blair's plans for Friday's showdown with the Warriors at Scotstoun.

“Duhan was touch and go for last weekend,” confirmed Blair, the Edinburgh head coach Blair. “He trained the day before the game but we decided he was just not quite right and we didn't want to risk him. He's fine and good to go again."

Blair has an array of fitness issues to contend with in the lead-up to Friday's match after his team sustained several injuries last weekend. In addition to Van der Merwe's withdrawal, Matt Currie, Blair Kinghorn, Luke Crosbie and Stuart McInally were forced off against Castres. Currie is likely to be out until the new year with a toe problem.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe is training and will be fit for Edinburgh's 1872 Cup trip to Glasgow on Friday. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“Matt might be a while,” said Blair. “We've had some of the results of the scan back and we're just waiting to hear what exactly that means.”

Kinghorn was suffering with back spasms but is hopeful of being fit for Friday. “Blair's rehabbing his back," said Blair. “We're just waiting to see how he recovers." It remains to be seen if Crosbie will have recovered in time from a neck issue. “We gave Luke Monday off just to give him a bit of a breather,” said Blair. “We’ve got to look after the guys who play in combative positions.”

McInally went off with a head injury and is going through his HIA protocols. He will be assessed as the week goes on, but Blair will have to call on back-up options at hooker if he does not make it as Dave Cherrie and Adam McBurney are already sidelined.