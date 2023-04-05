The 29-year-old, who attended the city’s Merchiston Castle School, has been part of the Twickenham Stoop set-up since 2020, helping his club win the Ebnglish Premiership in his first season. He has four Scotland caps.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair, who is leaving this summer, has described Steele “as an excellent defender and will help bring energy and tempo to the attack.”

A product of Dumfries Academy and Dumfries Saints, Steele represented Scotland at U17, U18 and U20 levels and joined Leicester Tigers as an academy player before making his professional debut in 2013. He then played over 100 games for London Irish before joining Harlequins ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Scott Steele will join Edinburgh Rugby on a one-year contract from Harlequins this summer

The No9 is now looking forward to a first taste of BKT United Rugby Championship. “Speaking to mates that play in the league, they absolutely love it,” he said. “Getting to play against different teams from different countries will be new to me and something I’m looking forward to. I’ve been lucky enough to play against a few South African teams in the Heineken Champions Cup and really enjoyed it.”