He played at scrum-half for Cardiff, then had a lengthy spell coaching with the region and still has his family home in the Welsh capital where he was born and raised. Now, after a high-profile stint as Fiji’s sevens coach, which brought Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, he is working for Edinburgh on the attack and skills front. That saw him heading back to the Arms Park on the weekend and enjoying a winning return as the Scottish outfit secured a hard-fought 25-17 victory.

“It was strange being in the away dressing room, for certain,” he said. “I love the place. It’s where I grew up watching rugby, with all the history and tradition. It was nice to be back and it was enjoyable to come out with the result like we did. To see the smiles and enjoyment of the players and coaching staff was pretty special. We knew it was going to be a physical battle and we weren’t disappointed in that. I thought overall we probably deserved the win.”

After a spell as Cardiff Blues’ joint head coach alongside Justin Burnell, Baber headed for Hong Kong to take charge of that country’s Sevens operation in 2013, before making the move to Fiji in 2016, winning the World Series in 2019 and the Olympic Games the following year. Then, in December 2021, he took up his current role as Edinburgh’s skills and assistant attack coach.

Grant Baber took up his current role as Edinburgh’s skills and assistant attack coach in December 2021. Picture: SNS

“It was a bit of a shock to the system coming back into 15s from sevens,” admitted the 50-year-old. “I did sevens for nigh on seven years and your brain gets slightly re-wired. In fairness to Edinburgh and Mike Blair, in particular, he wanted something a little bit different. Coaching back in Britain is slightly colder than coaching in Fiji, but I am enjoying it.”