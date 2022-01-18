Edinburgh Rugby captain Grant Gilchrist signs new contract to enter 13th season at club

The 31-year-old lock, a product of Alloa RFC who made his Edinburgh debut in 2011 at the age of 20, has played 167 games in the pro team’s engine room – the most ever by an Edinburgh lock and is only two games shy of coach Mike Blair’s record for all-time appearances.

Capped 48 times by his country, Gilchrist featured in all four of Scotland’s Rugby World Cup 2019 matches, with his most recent international appearance coming in November’s victory against Japan.

Gilchrist said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new deal. The club means so much to me. I’ve been at Edinburgh over a decade, so to be given the opportunity to stay and continue to play my rugby here means everything.

Edinburgh Rugby captain Grant Gilchrist has signed a new contract

“The club has and continues to play a massive part in my life. It feels like we’re in a really good place, so I’m delighted to be part of it going forward.

“We have a brilliant group of boys here and I feel privileged every time I pull on the jersey and represent the club I grew up supporting.

“This season has been brilliant so far. It’s as good a start as I’ve been involved in – and that’s testament to the hard work being done across the club – but we’re aware it’s a process and we’re still learning.”

Blair shared his delight that the popular figure will remain at the club.

He said: “He’s a hugely important player and leader for us and has been for the better part of a decade.

“Not only has he put in some huge performances on the pitch for us this year but, alongside Stuart [McInally], his leadership and experience have been integral in helping develop our game, while providing me with a sounding board and experienced voice among the playing group.

“Whether it’s in a match, meeting or training, he leads by example. That leadership is vital to this club, and it shows in the respect he commands across the squad.”

