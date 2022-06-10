Edinburgh rugby coach makes family move to Italy finding 'right match' with Benetton

Edinburgh assistant coach Calum MacRae

MacRae will join United Rugby Championship rivals Benetton in a defensive coaching role and return to Italy, where he played for Venezia Mestre in 2010 basing himself back in Treviso for the 2022-23 season.

The move came about for family reasons and during his spell working with Mike Blair he helped Edinburgh form a tight defensive unit which allowed the fewest 22m entries in the URC this season.

But the move has been made for off-the-field reasons as MacRae explained: “As a family, we needed a change and the opportunity arising at this point with Benetton felt like it was the right match for us.

“Having previously lived in Treviso, I have a strong connection to that area and I am excited to be continuing my coaching career with the Benetton family.

“I’d like to thank Mark Dodson, Douglas Struth and Edinburgh Rugby for facilitating this move at short notice. It’s a decision I haven’t taken lightly and one my family and I have given a great deal of thought to.

“On a personal note, I want to express how much I have enjoyed working with Mike [Blair], Stevie [Lawrie] and Gareth [Baber] this year and feel that I am leaving the club in a strong position having played a part in qualifying for the Champions Cup again next season.

“I have every faith that the club will continue to go from strength to strength under Mike.”

Nicknamed Kitty, MacRae originally joined the club in 2017 following three years as Scotland 7s Head Coach and Blair praised his work: “I’ve enjoyed working with Kitty this season. He’s developed into a very good coach and has certainly had a big impact on how we’ve performed this past year.