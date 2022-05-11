Edinburgh Rugby confirm summer exits for seven senior players

Centre James Johnstone, wing Ramiro Moyano, stand-off Nathan Chamberlain and prop Sam Grahamslaw will all when their contracts expire. They will join Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury and George Taylor, whose exits had already been confirmed earlier in the season.

Head coach Mike Blair, said: “It’s a really difficult job balancing the squad and the budget. We can’t keep everyone unfortunately and players move on for different reasons. We hope these players leave with fond memories of the club and feel that they have improved and been challenged.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching them and they’ve all shown great commitment to better themselves and the club since day one.

Ramiro Moyano joined Edinburgh from French Top14 side RC Toulon at the start of the season and made 13 appearances

“Their contributions both on and off the field cannot be understated and we wish them all the best for the future.”

A product of Merchiston Castle School, Johnstone played his club rugby at capital-based sides Currie and Watsonians, before making his Edinburgh debut from the bench in the 2015/16 season opening victory over Leinster.

After breaking into the capital XV at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, the centre went on to make 68 appearances.

Moyano joined Edinburgh from French Top14 side RC Toulon ahead of the current campaign. The Argentine international is out for the remainder of the season with a bicep injury and will depart having notched up nine tries in 13 appearances.

Chamberlain has made just 11 appearances since making his debut in September 2020 and is currently playing in the FOSROC Super6 with the Southern Knights.

Grahamslaw has made five appearances since his debut in November 2020.

Toolis is making the move to a Japanese Top League side after completing nine seasons and making 127 appearances.