Edinburgh Rugby: Darcy graham and Dave Cherry return for crunch clash with Glasgow at Murrayfield

The pair return from injury to take their place in Mike Blair's side along with Hamish Watson, who was rested for the recent Challenge Cup defeat by Wasps.

Back-row forward Ben Muncaster and centre James Lang are also available again following injury and take their place on the bench alongside lock Marshall Sykes, who is now free from suspension.

Stuart McInally has not recovered from a calf injury in time to make the squad with Adam McBurney providing hooker cover on the bench after facing Wasps.

Darcy Graham is fit again after recovering from a quad injury. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

More than 22,000 tickets have been sold for a game which will decide which Scottish team makes the Heineken Champions Cup next season, and also determine the destination for both sides' United Rugby Championship quarter-finals. The losers will have to travel to Leinster.

Blair does not want the enormity of the occasion to be a burden on his players as he encouraged them to show the flair and freedom which have served them well at home this season.

The Edinburgh head coach said: "The one message from me is to go out and enjoy the game. To enjoy the game, we want to put absolutely everything into it, we want to be really sharp with our detail, our game management, our physicality.

"I don't want it to be a burden because there is so much riding on it. I want it to be an experience for us, an opportunity to show the rugby public what we can do.

"There is certainly a lot on it but I want that to be seen as a positive for us."

The 1872 Cup is also on the line with Warriors 13 points in front following the first leg in March, and Blair will have that in mind if his side have a decent lead going into the final stages.