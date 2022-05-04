Edinburgh rugby extend local hero Damien Hoyland's contract as forward approaches 100 games

Edinburgh’s homegrown winger, who attended James Gillespie’s school in the city and progressed through the club ranks to the top team and international honours made his comeback from injury in Saturday’s sell-out clash against Ulster and is in line to feature this Saturday, as Edinburgh host Wasps in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

It could be the 28-year-old’s 92nd appearance with his new contract opening the possibility of reaching triple-figures with the club.

“This will be my ninth season at Edinburgh and it’s the most excited I’ve ever been in my rugby career,” said Hoyland. “The brand of rugby we’re playing and the environment in the team is the best it’s ever been and I’m extremely proud to be part of that.

“We have a great group of boys and I’m really enjoying working with the coaches. I can’t wait to do my bit to help finish the year off with a bang as we build up to a number of huge fixtures for the club, including this month's 1872 Cup decider which is massive for the city."

Hoyland made his Edinburgh debut in 2015 and head Coach Mike Blair added: “We were really chuffed to see Damo [Hoyland] return to action last weekend as I know how hard he’s worked to get back fit.

“Damo is a good man and someone that has a huge influence on our younger players coming through the academy.

“He gives everything every time he pulls on the jersey, so to extend his contract is brilliant news for the club.”