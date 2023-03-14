Edinburgh Rugby hand former ballboy and two other academy prospects a professional contract

Full-back Harry Paterson, stand-off/centre Cammy Scott and loosehead Mikey Jones all graduate to full-time contracts with the club’s senior squad having progressed through the academy system.

Paterson made his professional debut against Ulster aged 19 in June 2021, while Scott made his first appearance for the club in October last year, coming off the bench in the away victory against Cardiff Rugby. Jones has yet to make his debut, but the loosehead has impressed coming through the ranks at Boroughmuir, as well as in the semi-pro Super6, where he has featured up front for Heriot’s.Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said: “They are three hugely self-driven players who’ve worked tirelessly to progress to the next level. It’s really exciting to see local guys come through the system and pull on the jersey for the first time. We believe all three players have a massive future at the club.”Paterson, a rangy full-back, displayed his potential with a string of impressive performances for Watsonians in their title-winning Super6 and Sprint Series campaigns. He put in an assured display in Edinburgh’s home victory against Zebre Parma in January.“I’m absolutely delighted to sign my first pro contract with Edinburgh,” said Paterson. “In many ways, it’s a real dream come true considering I’ve lived here all my life. I’m looking forward to cracking on with the boys – I love the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott made his debut in October’s away victory at Cardiff Arms Park. A former ball boy for Edinburgh, the Boroughmuir product also featured in December’s 1872 Cup away leg, before making his Heineken Champions Cup debut in January’s decisive victory at Castres Olympique. Equally adept at stand-off or centre, the versatile playmaker is currently on loan at London Scottish, gaining valuable experience in the English Championship.

Harry Paterson is one of three academy players to sign professional terms with Edinburgh. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

He said: “This is something I’ve wanted to achieve ever since I started playing rugby – to progress through the academy ranks, sign professionally and represent Edinburgh is a great feeling. The whole experience was incredible and surreal to finally pull on the Edinburgh jersey.

“Having quality and experienced players around you, like Mark Bennett, is perfect for young lads to learn from. You try and soak up as much as you possibly can, taking in all the information. Every day is different and a real learning experience. There is a good sense of natural competition which keeps pushing me on, to develop and be the best player I can possibly be.”Jones started his rugby career at Lasswade aged five. He attended Lasswade High School and completed his senior schooling at Stewart’s Melville. The loosehead prop made his Scotland U20 debut in the opening round of the 2021 Six Nations, having represented his country through the age grades. Jones has also shown his mettle in senior rugby, both for Heriot’s in the Super6, and recently on loan with Ampthill in the English Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad