Dean and Muncaster have continued the tradition of Edinburgh players coming from the seaside town, and kept the connection alive by visiting the minis section at North Berwick RFC earlier this year.

A new deal will see Dean, 29, enter his 10th season with the club. The experienced centre has made 133 appearances, scoring 19 tries in the process. Versatile back-row Muncaster, 21, enjoyed a breakthough campaign last season, winning the club’s young player of the season award, before gaining international honours for Scotland ‘A’ against Chile in the summer.

Head coach Mike Blair said: “We’re delighted to see Chris and Ben re-sign for the club. They’re both hugely driven and talented players. Chris is an experienced head to have at the club, with Ben showing he too has a massive future here. It’s also great to see the connection between Edinburgh Rugby and North Berwick is alive and well.”

Dean came through the ranks at North Berwick and Edinburgh Academy, and represented Scotland at every age-grade level, before catching the eye while playing for Scotland 7s. He made his 50th appearance for the club against Ospreys in November 2017 and earned centurion status with an away win over Sale Sharks in the Heineken Champions Cup in December 2020.

“Not sure where the last nine years have gone but I feel as energised as ever to continue improving and enjoy playing the game I’ve always loved,” said Dean. “Extra bonus that I get to do it for the club I’ve grown up supporting and always known as a player.”

Born in North Berwick, Muncaster was picked up by Leicester Tigers and represented Scotland at both U18 and U19 levels. He later made his Edinburgh Rugby debut in the home Rainbow Cup victory over Zebre in April 2021. The dynamic ball-carrier has made 26 appearances for the club, scoring three tries.