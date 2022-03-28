Edinburgh Rugby: Scotland quartet join tour party in South Africa

Grant Gilchrist, left, and Stuart McInally have joined the Edinburgh touring party in South Africa

Lock Grant Gilchrist, hooker Stuart McInally, prop WP Nel and winger Darcy Graham have flown out to join the squad and will be available for selection for this Saturday’s match in Johannesburg (kick-off 3.05pm BST).

The quartet were rested for last week’s impressive 21-5 victory over the Sharks in Durban.

Head coach Mike Blair, said: “It’s great all four guys have linked up with the squad here in South Africa. Their experience will be key as we prepare to face a really strong Emirates Lions team that is playing with confidence.

“We were obviously delighted with the win against Sharks on Saturday, but it’s a new week and we’re now fully focussed on the task at hand.