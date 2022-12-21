The Scotland international, 27, has put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of the 1872 Cup derbies following a positive start to his career in the Capital. The livewire No 9 grabbed six tries in 21 appearances in his first season at DAM Health Stadium, earning him a reputation as one of the BKT United Rugby Championship’s most exciting playmakers. That form at club level earned Vellacott a Scotland call-up, with the scrum-half making his international debut against Italy in this year’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Vellacott said: “It was a really easy decision for me. I’m loving the direction the club is going in and the ambition the club has for the future. But, most of all, I’m loving play footy with my best mates.”

Born in England, Vellacott qualified to play for Scotland through his mother and has done sop at age group level. After three years at Gloucester and two at Wasps, he arrived at Edinburgh in the summer of 2021 and his scoring exploits are now a regular feature at DAM Health Stadium. The scrum-half added to his tally of scores with an opportunistic touchdown against Castres Olympique in last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup bonus-point win, and now heads into this weekend’s derby opener in fine form.

Edinburgh's Ben Vellacott, pictured during a 1872 Cup launch photocall at Stirling Castle, has signed a multi-year new contract. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

He added: “Edinburgh is a very cool place with so much to do and to be able to experience it with my fiancé is really special. We have a list of places we want to visit or eat out at which is good fun ticking off, while we are getting married up here in summer 2024 and we’re both really excited. I just want to help the club perform to its highest potential and compete with the very best in Europe.”