Edinburgh Rugby welcome Afghan refugees to BT Murrayfield for derby clash

The group of over 20 – made up of families who’ve arrived to settle in the Scottish capital as part of a working initiative with the city council’s resettlement team – will attend the intercity derby in the URC regular season finale.
Edinburgh Rugby community manager Ruaridh Pye said: “It’s lovely to be able to offer this opportunity to a really deserving number of families who have come to Scotland to re-settle and start a new life.
“We look forward to hosting the families and hope they come back to an Edinburgh Rugby game in the near future.”