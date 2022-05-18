Edinburgh Rugby welcome Afghan refugees to BT Murrayfield for derby clash

Edinburgh Rugby will welcome a group of Afghan refugees to Saturday’s 1872 Cup derby against Glasgow Warriors at BT Murrayfield.

By Phil Johnson
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:55 pm

The group of over 20 – made up of families who’ve arrived to settle in the Scottish capital as part of a working initiative with the city council’s resettlement team – will attend the intercity derby in the URC regular season finale.

Edinburgh Rugby community manager Ruaridh Pye said: “It’s lovely to be able to offer this opportunity to a really deserving number of families who have come to Scotland to re-settle and start a new life.

“We look forward to hosting the families and hope they come back to an Edinburgh Rugby game in the near future.”

BT Murrayfield will host Edinburgh v Glasgow on Saturday night
