Edinburgh Rugby welcome Afghan refugees to BT Murrayfield for derby clash

The group of over 20 – made up of families who’ve arrived to settle in the Scottish capital as part of a working initiative with the city council’s resettlement team – will attend the intercity derby in the URC regular season finale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Rugby community manager Ruaridh Pye said: “It’s lovely to be able to offer this opportunity to a really deserving number of families who have come to Scotland to re-settle and start a new life.

“We look forward to hosting the families and hope they come back to an Edinburgh Rugby game in the near future.”