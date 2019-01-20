Richard Cockerill wants 50,000 at BT Murrayfield for Champions Cup tie against Munster

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has his sights set on a bumper BT Murrayfield crowd for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Cockerill’s side sealed a home tie in the last eight when they beat Montpellier 19-10 on Friday to retain top spot in Pool Five.

They will host Munster on the final weekend of March while Glasgow face a return trip to Saracens following their defeat in London on Saturday.

Edinburgh have won all 11 home games this season and Cockerill feels they have earned the right to attract a huge support after more than 11,000 watched them beat the French side.

Cockerill said: “Seventy-five per cent of teams win their quarter-final when they play at home. Hopefully we get a bigger crowd. Financially it’s great for us. It makes the world go round.

“We want to have 30, 40, 50 thousand people here for a quarter-final. Why not? Because we actually have a team that’s worth watching.

“Come and support us because the boys deserve it.”

Glasgow lost 38-19 to Saracens in their group decider but Edinburgh’s win had already ensured they would finish as one of the three best runners-up at worst.

But they can be encouraged ahead of their return visit by the fact they scored three first-half tries before Saracens streaked clear to make it a harsh scoreline in the second half.

Edinburgh’s win sealed an historic achievement for Scottish rugby, with two representatives in Europe’s top eight for the first time, but there were plenty of negatives ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.

Edinburgh and Scotland flanker Hamish Watson suffered a suspected broken hand while three members of Gregor Townsend’s squad sustained shoulder injuries against Saracens: Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson and Grant Stewart.