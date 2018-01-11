Video: Edinburgh Rugby players surprise French visitor with tickets to Murrayfield Clash

A welcome gift was waiting for Nicolai Breun who had arrived from France to help his grandmother move house.

One lucky French flyer was surprised by two Edinburgh Rugby players and tickets for tomorrow’s crunch match against Stade Francais at Murrayfield.

Tom Brown and WP had a surprise in store for Nicolai Breun. Pic: Alistair Linford

Frenchman Nicolai Breun had just stepped off a flight when he was met by full-back Tom Brown and prop Willem Pretorius.

The 21-year-old was travelling to Edinburgh to help his grandmother move house and was delighted to have an extra event to look forward to at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Once he got over the moment, he told the Evening News he wasn’t prepared for the welcome party.

“I was just expecting to see my grandmother,” he said, “I’ve come up to help her move so I didn’t expect this, to be honest!”

Before Nicolai came through the doors at Edinburgh’s International Arrivals, grandmother Jane Lumhoult thought the players were waiting for a celebrity.

“My grandson came through the doors,” she said, “and I said ‘he’s famous’, which of course he isn’t but he will be now.

“I’m looking forward to it very much.

“I’ve never been to a rugby game in my life - what an experience.”

Nicolai can now reward himself for his hard work packing boxes with a edge-of-the-seat Murrayfield clash, but the real question is, what team will a Frenchman with his Scottish gran support?