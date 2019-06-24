Edinburgh sign Fiji Sevens star Mesulame Kunavula

Edinburgh have signed Fijian Sevens star Mesulame Kunavula on a what has been termed a "long-term deal".

The club announced the news today Kunavula, 22, is a versatile back five forward and said: “I’m delighted to start the next chapter of my career in Edinburgh. Viliame [Mata] is a good friend of mine and he has told me so much about the club and life in Scotland.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on the Sevens circuit, but I felt it was the right time to move abroad and develop my own game further. The facilities in Edinburgh are world class and I’m only going to improve as a player.

“I’m really looking forward to getting involved in pre-season and representing this club for the years to come.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, added: “Mesu really stood out during his time representing Fiji on the Sevens circuit and his ability to beat a man, as well as offload in the tackle are really world class.

“We have been looking at adding players who offer something different – that bit of x-factor – and I certainly think Mesu brings that dynamic to an already talented squad.

“Like Bill before him, we’re really looking forward to seeing how he can develop in a 15’s environment and we’re really hopeful that he can be a big player for us in the seasons to come.”

Born in Tailevu – the same village in which Fiji team-mate Mata was raised – the 6ft 3in forward joined the police force while representing Fiji U20 in the early stages of his career.

The back-row was in the Fiji Sevens squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games held on Australia’s Gold Coast and finished the tournament with a silver medal as the South Sea Islanders were beaten in the final by New Zealand.