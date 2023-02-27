The 29-year-old Kiwi-born forward, who qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born mother, has extended terms with the capital club a signed his first professional deal last season.

Williams who had previously been on a partnership contract with Super6 side Watsonians, told edinburghrugby.org: "I'm really excited to sign a new deal with the club. We've got a great group of players here who all love representing this city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been awesome to pick up a bit more game time this year and I feel like I'm improving every week. The tightheads at the club all push each other on in training and you can only get better when going up against guys like Pierre Schoeman.

Angus Williams is extending his stay at Edinburgh. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“It was obviously disappointing to pick up a knee injury in training last month but rehab is going great and I'm progressing well. I can't wait to pull the jersey back on soon and help the team finish the season strong.”

Williams, who made his Edinburgh debut against Connacht in March 2021, has been a consistent performer in 2022-23, making eight appearances overall and outgoing head coach Mike Blair said: "We're delighted to see Gus re-sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a really popular member of the squad because of his attitude and commitment. He turns up every day with a quiet and humble determination to get better and that has really shown in his performances this season.