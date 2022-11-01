Edinburgh v Glasgow: Tickets go on sale for 150th anniversary clash at BT Murrayfield

The match takes place in the Capital on Friday, December 30, with a 7.35pm kick-off and a bumper crowd is expected for the deciding leg of world rugby’s oldest intercity derby, as both clubs celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first-ever meeting between the two sides at Burbank Park, Glasgow , on 23 November 1872. Both sides will be playing in commemorative 1872 strips in a tribute to the history of the fixture, with Edinburgh and Glasgow set to launch their one-off kits in the build-up to the traditional festive encounter at BT Murrayfield .

Edinburgh have already kickstarted their 150th anniversary celebrations by publishing a list and cap number of every player to have represented the club, dating back to the first 20 players to represent the capital city in 1872. In time, Edinburgh will unveil its full list of internationalists and British & Irish Lions, before confirming the all-time and official head-to-head record against Glasgow Warriors – from match one on 23 November 1872 to last May’s emphatic victory over the Scotstoun club.Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said: “December’s derby will be a special night and one that all Scottish rugby fans can get behind, no matter which side you support. It will be a hugely important fixture and one that will allow us to showcase what rugby means to this city and our supporting regions.”