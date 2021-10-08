Edinburgh v Stormers: New Argentina winger Ramiro Moyano backed to excite the home fans

Ramiro Moyano in action during the pre-season friendly against Newcastle Falcons. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

The winger, who joined from Toulon in the summer, is one of seven changes coach Mike Blair has made to his team following the injury-time loss to Benetton in Italy last weekend.

Edinburgh are back at home to face Stormers in the first instalment of a double header against South African opposition at the DAM Health Stadium, with the Bulls due to visit next weekend.

Blair thinks the fans will be impressed by Moyano who has been capped 36 times by the Pumas, scoring 15 tries.

“He’s really exciting,” said Blair. “He played a fair bit for Argentina a couple of seasons ago and scored a cracking try against New Zealand.

“He’s had some injury issues and didn’t get a huge amount of rugby at Toulon. We saw a bit of him in the pre-season game, but it was a difficult one for him because he’d only literally arrived in Edinburgh on the Monday and we had him playing on the Saturday.

“He’s trained really well. He’s got really good energy, his English is excellent and he’s very coachable, so we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

The departure in the close season of the prolific Duhan van der Merwe to Worcester left a big gap on one Edinburgh wing and Moyano has the chance to stake a claim.

Ramiro Moyano tackles Stuart Hogg during the Scotland v Argentina international in 2018. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

The Argentine, who replaces Jack Blain, is not the only debutant. Luan de Bruin, the South African prop, also makes his first competitive start having joined from Leicester Tigers.

He comes in for WP Nel and is part of an all-new front row, with Pierre Schoeman picked ahead of Boan Venter on the other side of the scrum. Nel and Venter are on the bench.

David Cherry starts at hooker in place of Edinburgh co-captain Stuart McInally who is being rested after missing most of last season with a neck injury.

Ramiro Moyano will make his competitive Edinburgh debut against the Stormers. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

“We’ve got to look after Stuart,” explained Blair. “He hasn’t played a huge amount of rugby since January. He’s played a couple of games and he’s a guy who’s likely to go with Scotland in the autumn so we thought it was a good time to give him a few days off and get Dave Cherry in who’s played really well off the bench so far and probably deserves a start.”

Adam McBurney is named among the substitutes and is another in line for an Edinburgh debut.

Other changes in the pack see Marshall Sykes return to the second row in place of the benched Jamie Hodgson and Luke Crosbie in for Connor Boyle at openside.

Like McInally, Mark Bennett is also rested after a slight knee issue and his absence sees James Lang switch to outside centre, with Cammy Hutchison coming in at inside centre.

Jaco van der Walt continues at stand-off as Blair Kinghorn has still not recovered from a quad injury.

“It is definitely not long-term and we’re hopeful he’s not going to be far off,” said Blair, who expects Kinghorn to play for Edinburgh before the international window.

Lang will provide cover at 10 against the Stormers should anything untoward happen to van der Walt.

Edinburgh v DHL Stormers (United Rugby Championship, DAM Health Stadium, Saturday, 5.15pm, live on Premier Sports 1)

Edinburgh: Henry Immelman; Darcy Graham, James Lang, Cammy Hutchison, Ramiro Moyano; Jaco van der Walt, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Luan de Bruin, Marshall Sykes, Grant Gilchrist (CAPT), Jamie Ritchie, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata

Subs: Adam McBurney, Boan Venter, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Charlie Shiel, James Johnstone, Damien Hoyland

DHL Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Sergeal Petersen, Juan de Jongh, Rikus Pretorius, Edwill van der Merwe; Tim Swiel, Paul de Wet; Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Salmaan Moerat (CAPT), Nama Xaba, Willie Engelbrecht, Evan Roos.

Subs: JJ Kotze, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, Justin Basson, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Manie Libbok, Dan du Plessis.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)