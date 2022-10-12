Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham rewarded for prolific form and makes personal donation

Following a brace against Dragons RFC, the Hawick man went one better by grabbing a memorable hat-trick against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria. Graham’s scoring exploits then continued against Emirates Lions last Friday night as the winger acrobatically finished in the corner to bring his tally to an impressive six tries already in 22/23 – making him the leading scorer in the United Rugby Championship. Graham’s lightning footwork – and eye for a seemingly unfathomable gap – regularly has supporters on their feet at DAM Health Stadium and the 25-year-old Scotland winger is once again in contention for a place on the wing, as Edinburgh Rugby host Benetton this Saturday (October 15, kick-off 5.15pm).

Speaking to edinburghrugby.org, Graham said: “I’m chuffed to bits. It’s a brilliant award to pick up at the end of month – I’m really enjoying my rugby right now. It’s great to get that recognition from the fans who come out every week to support me and the team. I’ve loved playing at DAM Health Stadium this season, there’s a proper buzz on matchday.”

As part of the monthly award initiative, club sponsor Scottish Building Society has donated £500 to Graham’s chosen charity, the Scottish Ambulance Service, based in his hometown of Hawick.

Darcy Graham is Edinburgh's player of the month for September. Picture: Edinburgh Rugby