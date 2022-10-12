Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham rewarded for prolific form and makes personal donation
Darcy Graham has been voted Edinburgh’s player of the month for September following a sensational start to the season that has seen the winger score six tries in four games.
Following a brace against Dragons RFC, the Hawick man went one better by grabbing a memorable hat-trick against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria. Graham’s scoring exploits then continued against Emirates Lions last Friday night as the winger acrobatically finished in the corner to bring his tally to an impressive six tries already in 22/23 – making him the leading scorer in the United Rugby Championship. Graham’s lightning footwork – and eye for a seemingly unfathomable gap – regularly has supporters on their feet at DAM Health Stadium and the 25-year-old Scotland winger is once again in contention for a place on the wing, as Edinburgh Rugby host Benetton this Saturday (October 15, kick-off 5.15pm).
Speaking to edinburghrugby.org, Graham said: “I’m chuffed to bits. It’s a brilliant award to pick up at the end of month – I’m really enjoying my rugby right now. It’s great to get that recognition from the fans who come out every week to support me and the team. I’ve loved playing at DAM Health Stadium this season, there’s a proper buzz on matchday.”
As part of the monthly award initiative, club sponsor Scottish Building Society has donated £500 to Graham’s chosen charity, the Scottish Ambulance Service, based in his hometown of Hawick.
The service played an integral role in saving the life of his brother, Clark, who was in a near-fatal car accident nearly two years ago. The teenager spent three and a half weeks in an induced coma after suffering a serious brain injury, and then a further four and a half months in hospital learning to walk, talk and eat again, before finally being able to return to the family home. “I’ve chosen the Scottish Ambulance Service as they mean so much to me personally,” explained Graham. “They did an amazing job with Clark two years ago, so I’m delighted that Scottish Building Society are able to donate £500 to such a worthy cause.”