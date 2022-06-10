Former Scotland coach Sean Lineen to assist Heriot's after head coach exit confirmed

Andrew Kelly will exit Goldenacre two and a half years after taking over from Ciaran Beattie at the end of the Super6 Sprint season – which reaches a conclusion this weekend.

Watsonians face Stirling County in the top of the table clash tonight (Friday) with Heriot’s making the trip across town to Meggetland on Saturday afternoon for the head coach’s last hurrah.

The search for his replacement has already started though former Scotland coach Sean Lineen will assist Stuart Edwards and Fin Gillies as a temporary measure.

Club President Iain Duckworth said: “Andrew has managed the team through an incredibly challenging set of circumstances and we wish him all the best in the future“Everyone at the club is looking forward to the forthcoming FOSROC Super6 Championship starting in August and the process to recruit a new Super6 Head Coach has begun.

A statement on the club website confirmed the news and paid tribute to Kelly: “Heriot’s are today announcing that Andrew Kelly will leave Heriot’s Rugby after the end of the FOSROC Super6 Sprint Season by mutual consent. Everyone at Goldenacre would like to thank Andrew for his leadership, efforts, and commitment over the last 2.5yrs as Head Coach guiding the team through an incredibly challenging set of circumstances due to the global pandemic.

"Andrew leaves a strong squad who will look to build on the foundations he has laid. The Board was also appreciative of the keen interest that Andrew showed in the wider off field aspects of the club.”