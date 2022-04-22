FOSROC Super6: Edinburgh trio boost Heriot's for city derby with Boroughmuir

Andy Kelly’s men are making the trip across Edinburgh to take on Boroughmuir Bears at Meggetland (7.45pm, live on FreeSports) off the back of a bonus point triumph over Southern Knights in week one.

Winger Blain and centre Dean will start for them in this one while fellow pro Savala - a stand-off - is amongst the replacements.

Core squad players Gregor Tait and Struan Cessford earn starts on the wing and at tighthead prop respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Bears are a very good side and we will have to be at our best to compete with them,” head coach Kelly said.

“The players are motivated to build on our win versus the Knights last week.”

The Bears took a losing bonus point from an opening defeat to Ayrshire Bulls last Friday.

Scotland under-20 captain Rhys Tait, the 19-year-old Glasgow Warriors Academy player, skippers them from the back-row in the absence of Craig Keddie.

(Photo by Giuseppe Maffia / SNS Group)

Tait’s younger brother Corey is at hooker while another young talent, Duncan Munn, earns a start at centre and loosehead prop Brandon Sweet, recently crowned a Tennent’s Premiership champion with Marr, starts too.