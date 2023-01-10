He takes over from Fergus Pringle, who stepped down at the end of last year to become Scotland U-20s forwards coach. Scott will work alongside with current Watsonians coach Nikki Walker, a former Scotland teammate, and assistant coach Richard Sneddon. He arrives after a brief stint coaching at Worcester Warriors before the club fell into administration last year.

“It’s great to be back coaching in Scotland after many years aboard, where I've gained lots of experience,” said Scott. “I'm really looking forward to getting started and working alongside two good coaches in, Nikki, Richard and the rest of the staff at the club as we all look to improve on the good work done previously by Fergus.

"We have a good strong squad with experience and young inspiring players, but it's important that we keep strengthening this as we build towards, the start of the season."

Stevie Scott is looking forward to coaching in Scotland again after a few years in England, Romania and USA.

As a player, Scott has 11 Scotland caps and represented Edinburgh 99 times before joining the Border Reivers. His coaching career began with Selkirk before making a big impression with the Scottish Rugby Academy, which propelled him into the professional game with English Premiership giants Sale Sharks.

In 2013 he became Interim head coach of Edinburgh Rugby before taking a more permanent position as forwards coach. He was assistant Scotland coach to Andy Robinson for the 2013 Six Nations campaign, later joined Robinson's back room staff in Romania and has also spent time with USA Eagles and Utah Warriors in America’s Major League Rugby.

Watsonians won both the FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series and Championship in 2022, winning 18 out of 19 games.

Director of rugby Chris Hunter said: “The club are excited to have someone of Stevie's experience and calibre leading our Super6 team. Stevie's CV speaks for itself, having worked with professional and international teams.

