Gregor Hunter generous in defeat after Currie Chieftains lose Premiership final

Currie Chieftains look dejected after conceding a late try during the Tennent's Premiership final against Marr

It was a tricky day for Chieftains, whose coaching team were struck down with Covid, leaving experienced player Hunter to fill the breach on the touchline.

Speaking after the 36-25 defeat at Malleny Park, the injured stand-off said: “The coaches have done loads of prep up to this point anyway and the players were ready. It didn’t really impact us too much.

“Full credit to Marr, I thought they were really good with the ball in hand, a really strong forward pack and their defence was really solid.”

The result was a disappointment for the hosts who had not lost since the opening weekend of the league campaign.

But Marr’s triumph, the first Tennent’s Premiership title in the club’s history, was well deserved.

The success was built on a solid defence which held firm in the face of a relentless Chieftains attacking effort in the second half.

Tries from Blair Jardine, Brandon Sweet, Fraser Grant, Craig Miller, and Colin Sturgeon, who also booted four conversions and a penalty, made Marr worthy winners.

Cairn Ramsay, Joe Reynolds and Ryan Daley touched down for Chieftains, while Sam Leto and Reynolds shared the kicking duties to contribute the other points.

Several of the Marr squad will now bow out, but Redpath is confident that he has able replacements ready to step up.

He admits that rising standards at all top flight clubs will make it a tough task to retain the trophy, pointing to the knockout phase of the competition as evidence of the grassroots game’s good health.

“The last two weeks’ games have been at a different level than we’ve played in the Premiership,” Redpath said.

“We just have to hope that it continues that way.

“It will be tougher again next season, because I think more teams will be better.

“The Covid thing was really difficult for all clubs, but I think club rugby is in a great position.”

