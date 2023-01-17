Henry Immelman set to depart Edinburgh and sign for United Rugby Championship rivals
Henry Immelman will leave Edinburgh at the end of the current campaign to take up "a great opportunity" with United Rugby Championship rivals Vodacom Bulls.
The 27-year-old South African full-back moved to the Scottish capital from Montpellier in the summer of 2021 and has made 23 appearances for Mike Blair's side. “I've enjoyed every minute of my time at Edinburgh. It's a brilliant club with an exceptional group of boys," he told Edinburgh's website as news of his departure was announced. “Since day one they welcomed me with open arms and I really started to enjoy my rugby a lot more.
“For me personally, joining the Bulls is a great opportunity. They are another world-class club and I'll be closer to my family as well. Although I'll be leaving at the end of the season, there's still a lot of work to do, starting with this Sunday's massive Champions Cup match against Saracens.”