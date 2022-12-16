Holyrood staff member David Hill, who tragically died during rugby match in Dublin, to be commemorated

David’s family have donated a quaich which will be at stake when the teams clash at Peffermill on Saturday, March 11, followed by a dinner ahead of the Scotland – Ireland Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield the following day. All funds raised by the match will go towards Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation.

At the time of his death David, a scrum half in the rugby team and originally from Dumfries, was working for Jamie Greene MSP although he had worked for several other MSPs. Paying tribute to his late colleague, Mike Mawdsley, captain of the Scottish Parliamentarian XV, said: “David’s interests included playing the bagpipes – badly – politics, obviously, but mainly socialising and spending time with his friends and family, who were a huge part of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a person David was a well-rounded, friendly, bubbly character, whose kindness shone through. He was respected and loved by all who knew him. In the aftermath of his passing, it was clear that he was held in high regard by colleagues across the political divide, not just for his work but also the manner with which he conducted himself at Holyrood.

A memorial quaich will be contested in David Hill’s memory

“This manifested itself in David being named Parliamentary Staffer of the Year in September at the Holyrood Garden Party and Political Awards. Subsequent to David’s death in March of last year a medical examination revealed a previously undiagnosed cardiac condition. David’s family – parents Rodger Hill and Sharon Duncan with partners Gordon Duncan and Lesley Hill, along with sister Georgia Graham (nee Hill) -– very generously donated the Memorial Quaich to the fixture which in typical David style, can hold up to two litres of whisky!"

The Scottish squad for the Irish fixture will be broadened to include friends from university/school, alongside members of David’s family including his father. Bespoke kit for the fixture has been arranged through sponsorship from Siemens, The Fox and Faun bar in Shandwick Place and FPC Security Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of his death tributes to David came from across the political spectrum. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This is so terribly said. My deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues.” She said Mr Hill’s teammates are “all deeply shocked and heartbroken”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Our whole party is shocked and saddened by David’s tragic passing. He was a kind, generous, well-liked and highly respected part of our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured with the memorial quaich are David Hill’s family and friends.

Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: “Words can’t express how shocked and saddened all at the Scottish Parliament feel on learning of David’s sudden death. My thoughts and those of all @ScotParl are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad