James Lang: Edinburgh centre has Scotland jersey in his sights after missing out against France

Inside centre is a competitive position within the national side and it would be fair to say no-one has nailed it down over the course of this season’s Six Nations.

Sam Johnson started the win over England, but was displaced by Sione Tuipulotu for the second game, against Wales. Cameron Redpath made an appearance off the bench in the Cardiff defeat, but was then ruled out for the remainder of the campaign by a neck injury.

Tuipulotu retained his place for Saturday’s home loss to France, but head coach Gregor Townsend has said there are likely to be changes for the match against Italy in Rome on March 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's James Lang was named in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match against France but missed out on the matchday 23.

Lang has experience at stand-off and outside centre, but is focused now on playing at 12 and establishing himself there for both club and country after his summer switch from Harlequins.

"It was disappointing, but I understand why,” Lang said of his exclusion from the 23 to face France. “I was not playing well enough and hold my hand up for that, but it is great to be involved and I hope to take my opportunities in training when they come.

“I’d say 12 is my favourite position. I can play 13 and enjoy it, getting more space on the edge. I am capable at 10. It is my least favourite of the three, but I played probably more years at 10 than either of the other two positions coming up through Quins.

“I want to compete as best as I can for that Scotlandjersey.”