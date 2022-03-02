James Lang: Edinburgh centre has Scotland jersey in his sights after missing out against France
James Lang won a recall to the Scotland squad for the match against France – and although he did not make the match-day 23, the Edinburgh player is ready to keep battling for the number 12 jersey.
Inside centre is a competitive position within the national side and it would be fair to say no-one has nailed it down over the course of this season’s Six Nations.
Sam Johnson started the win over England, but was displaced by Sione Tuipulotu for the second game, against Wales. Cameron Redpath made an appearance off the bench in the Cardiff defeat, but was then ruled out for the remainder of the campaign by a neck injury.
Tuipulotu retained his place for Saturday’s home loss to France, but head coach Gregor Townsend has said there are likely to be changes for the match against Italy in Rome on March 12.
Lang has experience at stand-off and outside centre, but is focused now on playing at 12 and establishing himself there for both club and country after his summer switch from Harlequins.
"It was disappointing, but I understand why,” Lang said of his exclusion from the 23 to face France. “I was not playing well enough and hold my hand up for that, but it is great to be involved and I hope to take my opportunities in training when they come.
“I’d say 12 is my favourite position. I can play 13 and enjoy it, getting more space on the edge. I am capable at 10. It is my least favourite of the three, but I played probably more years at 10 than either of the other two positions coming up through Quins.
“I want to compete as best as I can for that Scotlandjersey.”
The competition at Edinburgh is great with Chris Dean and Cammy Hutchison and younger guys coming through so they keep me on my toes and so I have to keep working. We push each other in training and we are all close so want the best for each other and at the end of the day I want to be that starting 12 for Scotland."