Jamie Forbes scores hat-trick as Currie Chieftans make it 12 wins in a row

Jamie Forbes scored a hat-trick of tries for a dominant Currie

The bonus point triumph at Malleny Park means that the Chieftains will go into 2022 on 58 points and have not lost since the opening day of the campaign at Hawick back in early September.

Against Selkirk at home, Currie came out of the blocks flying, winger Jamie Forbes scoring a hat-trick of tries in the opening quarter and Hamish Ferguson bagging the bonus point try soon after.

It was 26-5 at the break and in the second period the hosts scored converted tries via Cammy Gray and DJ Innes with Robert Cook grabbing a consolation five points for Selkirk.

Marr finish the year in second place after they recorded a bonus point win of their own at home to GHA.

The Troon outfit were leading 17-6 with six minutes to go, but still needed two more tries for the four try bonus against stubborn opponents.

However, Scott Bickerstaff and Ben Johnston managed to go over as Marr came out 31-6 victors.

Jed-Forest have jumped up from ninth place to sixth after a thumping 42-9 home bonus point win over bottom side Aberdeen Grammar.

The loss leaves Grammar 12 points adrift of safety with just five regular season games left.

And Hawick won the Bill McLaren Shield from Edinburgh Accies after third defeated fourth 24-22 at Mansfield Park.