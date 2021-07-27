Ken Ross, Boroughmuir’s first Scotland international, dies at the age of 84

There will be a short silence followed by applause before Boroughmuir Bears' game against Heriot's at Meggetland on Friday to mark the passing of Ken Ross.

Ross made his debut for the national side in a 12-5 defeat against South Africa at Murrayfield in January 1961.

He retained his place for the Five Nations Championship match against Wales in Edinburgh the following month and enjoyed his first win in Scotland colours as an Arthur Smith try settled the match 3-0.

A win over Ireland at Murrayfield a fortnight later saw Ross really make his mark with two tries in the 16-8 victory which set up Scotland for a tilt at the Triple Crown against England at Twickenham. Unfortunately, it was not to be as England prevailed 6-0.

Ross played in all four of the following season’s Championship matches as Scotland kicked off with an 11-3 home defeat by France. They then beat Wales and Ireland away to give themselves another shot at the Triple Crown.

They matched the English at Murrayfield, drawing 3-3 as JG Willcox and Ken Scotland exchanged penalties.

In 1963, Ross helped Scotland to a notable win in Paris, France’s first defeat on home soil for five years, and two more caps followed, against Wales and England.

Ross was born in Folkestone, Kent, in 1937 while his father was serving with the Seaforth Highlanders. The family returned to Scotland, to Nairn, before settling in Edinburgh where he took up rugby at 15 at Boroughmuir High School.