Kenny Logan: Former Scotland winger reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

The 50-year-old, who won 70 caps for Scotland, admitted the diagnosis had come out of the blue and he had surgery earlier this year.

After choosing to have his prostate removed, Logan now says he is “95 per cent back to normal” three months after the operation.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast alongside his wife and TV presenter Gabby Logan, the former Scotland international said he had been encouraged to get checked by his wife.

Former Scotland international Kenny Logan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

He said: "I was actually listening to one of the episodes about menopause about women and their hormones falling off a cliff.

"As I was going through this in my head and I thought 'what about me?', 'what is happening to me?', and Gabby said that I should go and get checked.

“I went to get a wellness check and he said that everything was fine with my hormones, but your prostate is high, your PSA is high so you should go and get checked.”

Logan continued: "I said 'what does that mean?' He said 'it's to do with your prostrate, you should probably get checked'.

"So I got checked and very quickly within about three or four months I had a biopsy and they said there's something there, but we'll just keep an eye on it.

"The big figure he said to me was '40 per cent of your mates have got this and they just don't know they've got it’.

“And, this year, February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was a huge shock.

“It was hard because when you’re told you’ve got cancer I literally fell over … I didn’t see it coming, no symptoms whatsoever.”

Logan admitted he was “pretty battered” following the surgery, but was now recovering and is on the mend.

He said: "I had to make some decisions, three decisions.

"One – do you go for radiotherapy, take it out, or brachytherapy? So I decided to take it out.

"I'm now three months since the operation, had the prostate out. I'm probably 95 per cent back to normal. I'm extremely lucky."

His wife, Gabby Logan, who also appeared alongside her husband on BBC Breakfast, said the diagnosis had shocked the couple.

She said: "I think that was the shocking thing for both of us, that the day before he went in for his operation, I'm jumping forwards a bit, he'd done a bike session.

"He had no pain, he had no symptoms. And to go in and have surgery, which is a really invasive surgery and it obviously takes a long to recover from, you're going to feel a lot worse after it, but very, very, very lucky."

The Stirling-born former ruby player, whose club career took him to Glasgow, London Wasps and London Scottish, made his international debut for Scotland in 1992 against Australia at the age of just 20.

Logan went on to score 13 tries and 220 points for Scotland over an 11-year period before retiring after the 2003 World Cup.

In May, another former Scotland international, Scott Hastings, revealed he was also battling cancer.