King of the Sevens: Can Edinburgh Accies come out on top?
Edinburgh Accies go into the latest rounds of the King of the Sevens rugby series well placed to bring the title to the capital.
Victory in the Berwick leg hoisted a Accies into second place in the 10 team table with four rounds remaining including Kelso on Saturday and Earlston on Sunday.
Melrose lead the way but – intriguingly – Accies have been drawn against them in the opening tie at Kelso. Ten points are at stake for the overall winners and currently Melrose lead by four on 30 points. Gala are third on 23 with Watsonians very much in the mix on 21 as there are still 40 points to play for.Graham Bonnar, the Accies coach, says: “We have raken part on the Borders sevens circuit for many years in all 10 tournaments, one of two clubs (along with Watsonians), from outwith the region to do so. In recent times we have reached many finals, including at Melrose, but only previously won at Gala in 2019. Our squad for Berwick was evenly balanced with experienced players and talented youngsters.
“In the initial round-robin part we defeated Hawick then dispatched invitation side Jesmond Jackals. This set up a semi-final with Selkirk which was won 24-0 before overcoming Melrose 22-12.”
The winning Accies squad: Ruari Campbell, captain, Kerr Gossman, Richard Thompson, Jarrod Benstead, Gavin Welsh, will Stephen, Max Wallace, Harvey Cameron-Barr, Matt Campbell, Lewis Wells, Johnny Jones and Fraser Lyndsey.
Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Northern sevens, one of the longest-standing in the city, was won at Inverleith Park by Currie Chieftains, who came top in a field of 21 teams.