Melrose lead the way but – intriguingly – Accies have been drawn against them in the opening tie at Kelso. Ten points are at stake for the overall winners and currently Melrose lead by four on 30 points. Gala are third on 23 with Watsonians very much in the mix on 21 as there are still 40 points to play for.Graham Bonnar, the Accies coach, says: “We have raken part on the Borders sevens circuit for many years in all 10 tournaments, one of two clubs (along with Watsonians), from outwith the region to do so. In recent times we have reached many finals, including at Melrose, but only previously won at Gala in 2019. Our squad for Berwick was evenly balanced with experienced players and talented youngsters.