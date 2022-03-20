Lasswade clinch Division Three title with last-gasp victory over Howe of Fife

The Lasswade squad celebrated after clinching the Tennent’s National League Division Three title on Saturday when they defeated second placed Howe of Fife 13-10

Lasswade already knew they had secured a top two spot and would be going up to National League Division Two for 2022/23, but they wanted to make sure of top spot at Duffus Park.

Captain Stephen Hunter and his men knew it would be a tough game in Cupar against Howe and it proved to be so.

The hosts were 3-0 up early on before a penalty from Lasswade stand-off Matty Smith levelled things up.

A converted try put Howe up 10-3 after 21 minutes before things got worse for Lasswade when Smith was yellow carded after 34 minutes.