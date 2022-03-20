Lasswade clinch Division Three title with last-gasp victory over Howe of Fife
Bonnyrigg-based Lasswade clinched the Tennent’s National League Division Three rugby title on Saturday when they defeated second placed Howe of Fife.
Lasswade already knew they had secured a top two spot and would be going up to National League Division Two for 2022/23, but they wanted to make sure of top spot at Duffus Park.
Captain Stephen Hunter and his men knew it would be a tough game in Cupar against Howe and it proved to be so.
The hosts were 3-0 up early on before a penalty from Lasswade stand-off Matty Smith levelled things up.
A converted try put Howe up 10-3 after 21 minutes before things got worse for Lasswade when Smith was yellow carded after 34 minutes.
They were seven points down at the break, but they regrouped and, after coming back into things, a try right at the death by centre Blair Smith meant that they came out on top by 13-10 to spark wild celebrations.