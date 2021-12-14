Lasswade lead way: Only unbeaten team in top three leagues celebrating centenary season in style

Lasswade captain Stephen Hunter on the charge in what has been a stunning start to the season for the club. Picture: Dean Gibb

However, Billy Knowles, the Hawthornden outfit’s president, insists that the road to the Tennent’s National Division Three title is littered with obstacles, and nothing is guaranteed.

Currently the only side in the top three leagues that has not lost a fixture, Lasswade sit 13 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over nearest challengers West of Scotland.

But action resumes in January with a hazardous trip to face Berwick, who are among several opponents Knowles cites as challengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lasswade's Dale Robertson has been a powerhouse all season

“It’s an exciting league where any side can beat any other side on a given day. There are a few teams still in it. All it takes is a couple of bad results or a slip in concentration”, he suggests.

Winning tight games against Murrayfield Wanderers and Berwick is evidence of a team spirit that is the reward for a structure that spans all age groups.

“We’ve been building through the school of rugby, the minis and midis”, adds Knowles. “This is the result of six years of work. We were well-placed before the lockdown, but this year it has just clicked.”

Head coach Brian Hughes is assisted by Dale Robertson and they have the team playing winning rugby.

Lasswade v Hillhead Jordanhill - Matt Smith heads for the posts (pic: Dean Gibb)

Robertson has returned to his roots after a spell with Boroughmuir. He is still playing – and scoring – and is an ideal foil for Hughes.

“Dale has encouraged the players to take responsibility, and brought a bit of professionalism”, Knowles points out.

With healthy numbers turning out for training, a second team that is also going well, and a pathway system that encourages emerging youngsters to remain at the club rather than move elsewhere, Lasswade’s future looks rosy.

Centenary celebrations are pencilled in for the coming months, and a league title would be a suitable way to cap that milestone.

Sam Humphries of Lasswade powers towards the Greenock line for a try (picture by Dean Gibb)

But for Knowles, it’s about everyone enjoying the game. “The mood among the players is good. They are playing rugby with a smile on their face,“ he adds with justified pride.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.