Luke Crosbie explains why new Edinburgh Rugby contract means so much

Last year’s player of the season is fit again having been sidelined through injury since January and has now put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal with his hometown club.

The 24-year-old won his first Scotland cap against Tonga in October and has made 65 appearances for the capital side.

Crosbie said: “Re-signing means a lot to me, having come through Currie while supporting Edinburgh as a young lad.

Edinburgh's Luke Crosbie has signed a new contract for his home-town club and has recovered from injury

“My family still come down and support me every week – and they all wear the Edinburgh kit – so they’ll be really chuffed that they can continue to follow my journey with the club.”

A product of Livingston and Currie, Crosbie made his Edinburgh Rugby debut against Zebre in October 2017 after progressing through the club's age-grade system and graduating from the Scottish Rugby academy system.

He scored his first try for the club in the 14-37 Challenge Cup win against London Irish that same season.

The back-row made his 50th appearance against Scarlets in February 2021, before captaining his boyhood club for the first time in the home Rainbow Cup victory over Zebre in April 2021.

Crosbie was rewarded for a fine 2020/21 campaign when he was named player of the season and kick-started the 2021/22 season in impressive form before picking up a lower leg injury in January.

He added: “It was obviously frustrating to be injured earlier this season, but that’s the sport we play and it’s brilliant to be back involved now. It’s a really important part of the season with big games coming up and I’m looking forward to getting back out there and playing with my teammates.”

Head coach Mike Blair, added: “Luke was one of our most consistent performers to start the season, so to have him back fit with the squad – while extending terms with the club – is absolutely huge for us. We’re excited to see him back involved for the business end of the campaign.”

