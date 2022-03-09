Magnus Bradbury to leave Edinburgh after signing for English Premiership side

Magnus Bradbury made his 100th Edinburgh appearance in December. The back row will move to Bristol Bears at the end of the season

The move south will bring the 26-year-old’s eight-year spell with the capital side to an end, the Scottish Rugby Academy graduate and Oban Lorne RFC product having made his professional debut for the club at the age of 19.

He has won 17 caps for his country, including three appearances during this season's Guinness Six Nations Championship, while he has featured more than 100 times for Edinburgh.

Bradbury said: “Although I am excited to be joining Bristol Bears, I can’t stress enough how much I’ll miss this club. I’ve been at Edinburgh for eight years and absolutely love playing here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magnus Bradbury made his 100th Edinburgh appearance in December. The back row will move to Bristol Bears at the end of the season

“Thanks to the fans, coaches and especially the boys for making it so special. We still have a massive season ahead of us and I’ll be putting 100% into everything to create some more special memories.

“Pulling on the Edinburgh jersey has always meant everything to me and I’ll be doing my upmost to make sure I leave on a positive note.”

Head coach Mike Blair added: “It’s obviously a shame that Magnus is moving on from Edinburgh, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him at Bristol and he leaves with the best wishes and upmost respect from all of us at the club.

“Back-row is a position where we have particular strength and depth, so although we are disappointed that Magnus will be leaving us, this will create more opportunities for younger players coming through.

“Magnus has been playing brilliantly this season and those performance have meant he’s put himself right back into international contention. We’ve been really proud of the way Magnus has fought for that Scotland jersey, and here’s hoping he continues that form for the remainder of the Six Nations.