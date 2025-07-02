Scotland get their Pacific summer tour underway this weekend.

The countdown is on to Scotland’s summer tour of the Pacific as Gregor Townsend’s men look to move on from an underwhelming Six Nations campaign.

After opening up with a 31-19 home win against Italy, Scotland suffered consecutive defeats against Ireland and England before returning to winning ways with a home victory against struggling Wales. However, the campaign would end on a low as France claimed a 35-16 win over Townsend’s men on the final round of fixtures to claim the title.

However, all thoughts are now on building for the future after Townsend uncapped trio Fergus Burke, Alexander Masibaka and Fin Richardson in a 36-man squad that will be led by captain Rory Darge. Max Williamson also returns to the squad after he missed out on the Six Nations campaign and Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr was handed a late call-up earlier this week after Ben White became the eighth Scotland player to take his place in the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia following an injury to Wales star Tomos Williams.

With a first match of the summer tour against Māori All Blacks now just days away, we take a look at all of the information you need to know as Scotland prepare to return to action.

Where and when does Māori All Blacks v Scotland take place?

Getty Images

Scotland’s Pacific tour gets underway this weeks as they face a very dangerous Māori All Blacks side. The game takes place at the Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei with kick-off taking place at 4.35am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Is Māori All Blacks v Scotland being shown live on television?

Yes, although it’ll be an early start for anyone wanting to watch what should be an intriguing contest. Sky Sports have confirmed they will broadcast the entire match live via their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action channels. Their coverage gets underway at 4.25am on Saturday morning, which is ten minutes before kick-off at the Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Scotland Pacific Tour Fixtures

Māori All Blacks v Scotland – Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei Saturday 5 July 2025, kick-off 3.35pm (local time, Saturday 5 July, kick-off 4.35am BST) – Live on Sky Sports.

Fiji v Scotland – HFC Bank Stadium, Suva Saturday 12 July 2025, kick-off 3pm (local time, Saturday 12 July 2025, kick-off 4am BST).

Samoa v Scotland – Eden Park, Auckland Friday 18 July 2025, kick-off 8.05pm (local time, Friday 18 July 2025, kick-off 9.05am BST).

Who is in the Scotland squad for the Pacific summer tour?

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend announces his squad for the Skyscanner Pacific Tour. | SNS Group

Backs

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors, Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby, Arron Reed – Sale Sharks, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors, Gus Warr – Sale Sharks

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers, Alec Hepburn – Scarlets, Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers, Alexander Masibaka –Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente, Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints, Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby, Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens, Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby, George Turner – Kobelco Kobe Steelers, Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors

