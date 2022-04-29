Marshall Sykes banned for three games after sending off

The 22-year-old will miss the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster on Saturday, the European Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to Wasps the following week and the semi-final or UCR clash with Glasgow in mid May.

He will be suspended until May 15 if Edinburgh reach EPCR semi-final or until May 22 if they do not.

Sykes was red carded in the 44th minute against Zebre for a dangerous high tackle, his shoulder making contact with the head of Danilo Fischetti.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's Marshall Sykes was sent off against Zebre after his shoulder made contact with the head of Danilo Fischetti

The judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process, Rhian Williams, has determined that the red card was warranted, but Sykes escaped further punishment after accepting the decision and because he has a clean previous record.

Sykes joined Edinburgh in the summer of 2020, signing his first professional deal, after starring for Ayrshire Bulls in the FOSROC Super6.