Musselburgh prepared for step into unknown on Premiership return
Musselburgh head coach Graeme Paterson is relishing a long-awaited return to action when his players host GHA on Tennent’s Premiership duty at Stoneyhill on Saturday. However, he admits it’s a step into the unknown.
Although ‘Burgh have enjoyed a solid pre-season, Paterson knows that will count for nothing when the campaign kicks off in earnest.
“We’re keen to get out on the pitch and test ourselves. It’s difficult to know where we stand,” he said.
‘Burgh beat GHA home and away in the previous campaign, more than a year ago, and Paterson wants a similar result this time. He has named a side brimming with experience and skippered by wily stand-off Danny Owenson.
Elsewhere, Currie Chieftains coach Mark Cairns has selected a strong side for a tough opener at Hawick.
Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Accies match at Aberdeen Grammar has been postponed due to several Covid cases in the home squad.