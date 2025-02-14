There is one Scotland star that has already shown he is one of the leading lights in this year’s Six Nations.

Scotland back Blair Kinghorn has boosted his chances of securing a place in the British Lions squad that will tour Australia later this year after making an impressive start to the Six Nations campaign

The Toulouse star has become a key figure within Gregor Townsend’s side ever since making his debut in a 25-13 Six Nations win against England in 2018 before earning a first start in a 28-8 loss to Ireland during the same year. After representing Scotland during the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, Kinghorn has surpassed a half-century of caps and is widely viewed as integral as Townsend’s men look to secure a first Six Nations championship win.

The 28-year-old was handed a start as Scotland kicked off their 2025 Six Nations tournament with a home win against Italy before falling to an 18-32 defeat against reigning champions Ireland last weekend. Despite his side’s mixed fortunes during the opening fortnight, Kinghorn’s influence on his side is plainly set out of a number of key statistics from across the first six games across this year’s championship.

Based on statistics from the official Six Nations website, Kinghorn has carried the ball a total of 318.8 metres, which is more than any other player and sits over 80 metres more than Ireland’s James Lowe. The Scotland star sits above the likes of England’s Marcus Smith and France’s Thomas Ramos after gaining more metres than any other player (240 metres) and has made the most offloads across the tournament with his five offloads only matched by team-mates Jonny Gray and Rory Darge.

That has only enhanced Kinghorn’s chances of securing a place in the British Lions squad that will tour Australia during the summer and one Aussie rugby legend has backed the Scotland star to force his way into the starting 15 for the first test.

What has been said about Kinghorn’s chances of starting for the Lions?

One true rugby legend has already stated his belief Kinghorn should be handed the number 15 shirt when the Lions face Australia at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in mid-July. That man is David Campese, who won 101 caps for the Wallabies and played at full back and wing like Kinghorn.

He told Planet Rugby: “The first thing I’d observe is that this year’s Test side is a little easier to predict than those that have gone before. Sure, 2021 was a tough one due to COVID but with Scotland and Ireland clearly the form sides of the last four seasons and with England and Wales perhaps not achieving what they would have wanted, I see the focus around the men in green and blue. I also wonder if Andy Farrell will play a less structured game than with Ireland – part of that is who goes with him as attack coach and I’ve assumed that that will be Gregor Townsend. Anyway, after the first two rounds, I believe the Test side will look something like this.”

Campese named Kinghorn as his choice to start at full-back for the Lions, saying: “A consummate footballer who offers cover all across the back division. He’ll sneak in over Hugo Keenan, who I also see touring and contributing.”

