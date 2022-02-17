Sarah Law (pic; Scottish Rugby / SNS Group)

It’s thanks to the 27-year-old Sale Sharks player’s last-minute conversion against Ireland in September that the Scots are on the verge of their first World Cup finals since 2010.

It secured a 20-18 win which put them through to next week’s final qualification tournament in Dubai – and the chance to complete the job and book a place on the plane for the October finals in New Zealand.

As the highest ranked nation of the three teams in Dubai, Scotland have a bye to the final on February 25 when they will face the winner of Saturday’s encounter between Kazakhstan and Colombia.

"We're just really excited to get going,” she said. "It's been a long time since those games in September and I think we're ready now. It's just about going out there, training hard in the week that we've got together and then putting in a performance at the end of it.”

"Being top ranked is not something we have ever had for a tournament. We've never gone in as favourites so it's quite a new experience in that sense.

"We've also not had a huge amount of footage from the other teams, but in a way that helps because it means you have to focus on yourself rather than look at the other teams and worry what they might do. We need to be aware that whoever we play will have come off the back of a good win.

"They'll be going into the final game as underdog and I think if any team knows that that’s like it's Scotland so it's something we'll need to prepped for."

The reward for Scotland would be a place in the finals and in a mouth watering group with hosts New Zealand – winners of four of the last five World Cups – Australia and Wales.

And Sarah says it just doesn't come any better than that.

“It's been 12 years since we were last at a World Cup and I can remember being at school watching some of those games,” she said.

"It would be enormous for the women's game in Scotland to be able to go and play rugby on the world stage and it's something we've been dreaming of for my entire international career.

"To qualify for your first World Cup in 12 years and play the Black Ferns in New Zealand, that's what dreams are made of."

