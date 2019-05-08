Peter Wright quits Boroughmuir to take charge of GHK

Boroughmuir are seeking a new coach after Peter Wright agreed to take the top job at National Division Two side GHK.

Wright had intended to remain at the Capital club, taking charge of the amateur side and working with Super 6 coach Graham Shiel. However, he has been tempted West by the ambitious Old Anniesland outfit.

A powerful GHK set up will see the former Scotland and British Lions prop join Glasgow Warriors pros Chris Fusaro and Zander Fagerson, who will combine their assistant roles with playing duties. Former Warriors man Kevin Bryce will be a player-coach.

Wright has been with Muir for three seasons. He also had coaching stints with Murrayfield Wanderers, Glasgow Hawks, Peebles and Selkirk, as well as a spell in charge of the Scotland Under 20s.

He is also a respected commentator with BBC Radio Scotland with a reputation for plain talking.

Wright admits that being able to combine the new post with his job influenced his decision.

“I’m really looking forward to this challenge and with work based in Glasgow it’s a great opportunity for me,” he said. “My aim is to help the players compete and improve in National Two whilst enjoying their rugby.”