The announcement of the British and Irish Lions squad that will tour Australia this summer is now just days away and several Scotland stars are expected to make the cut.

Head coach Andy Farrell and a coaching staff that includes Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel will name their final selection for the three-match test series and seven tour games at special event to be held at Indigo at the O2 in London on Thursday, May 8.

The likes of Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell and Dusan van der Merwe are expected to be included in Farrell’s selection - but who has been tipped to make the starting 15 for the opening test when the British and Irish Lions meet Australia at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, July 19?

1 . Andrew Porter (Ireland) - 8/13 Other contenders: Ellis Genge - 5/4 Pierre Schoeman - 7/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dan Sheehan (Ireland) - 1/10 Other contenders: Jamie George - 8/1 Ronan Kelleher - 10/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tadgh Furlong (Ireland) - 10/11 Other contenders: Will Stuart - 13/8 Zander Fagerson 4/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales